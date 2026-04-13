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News Photo Drone attacks in Kherson Drone attack on vehicle
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Russian drone hits passenger car in Kherson, injuring two people. PHOTOS

On April 13, an enemy drone struck a passenger car in Kherson. Two people were injured in the attack, and a fire also broke out, which rescuers promptly extinguished.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs press service

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"Today, in one of the city’s districts, an enemy drone hit a passenger car, causing a fire," the statement said.

Rescuers, working under the threat of repeated strikes, managed to quickly extinguish the blaze.

See more: Russian forces struck trolleybus in Kherson with drone: driver seriously injured. PHOTO

In Kherson, a Russian drone struck a car.
In Kherson, a Russian drone struck a car.
In Kherson, a Russian drone struck a car.

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auto (338) Kherson (1533) drones (4953) Kherson region (2767) Kherson district (628)
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