Russian drone hits passenger car in Kherson, injuring two people. PHOTOS

On April 13, an enemy drone struck a passenger car in Kherson. Two people were injured in the attack, and a fire also broke out, which rescuers promptly extinguished.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs press service.

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"Today, in one of the city’s districts, an enemy drone hit a passenger car, causing a fire," the statement said.

Rescuers, working under the threat of repeated strikes, managed to quickly extinguish the blaze.

See more: Russian forces struck trolleybus in Kherson with drone: driver seriously injured. PHOTO





