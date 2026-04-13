Russian drone hits passenger car in Kherson, injuring two people. PHOTOS
On April 13, an enemy drone struck a passenger car in Kherson. Two people were injured in the attack, and a fire also broke out, which rescuers promptly extinguished.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs press service.
"Today, in one of the city’s districts, an enemy drone hit a passenger car, causing a fire," the statement said.
Rescuers, working under the threat of repeated strikes, managed to quickly extinguish the blaze.
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