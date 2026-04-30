Russians attacked Dnipro: one person killed and 17 injured. PHOTOS (updated)
Seventeen people were injured and one person was killed as a result of the Russian attack on the Dnipro district
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
"One person was killed and another was injured in a Russian attack on the Dniprovskyi district," the statement said.
The strike set a nearby store and cars on fire.
UPDATE
There are now four casualties in the Dnipro district.
Three have been hospitalized. A 65-year-old man is in critical condition. Two women, aged 43 and 54, are in moderate condition. A 59-year-old man received on-site medical care.
Rescue workers have contained the fire, which broke out as a result of the Russian attack.
Update
Hanzha later added: "Five people were injured in an enemy strike on the Dnipro district. Four of them have been hospitalized."
- A bus and two cars were destroyed.
- Another eight vehicles were damaged.
- A store and an apartment building were damaged.
- Rescue workers have already extinguished the fire that broke out at the site of the attack.
Update
The number of casualties from the Russian attack on the Dnipro district has risen to 11.
Five of them have been hospitalized. One man is in critical condition. The rest of the wounded are in moderate condition.
Update
The number of people injured in this morning’s enemy attack on the Dnipro district has risen to 15. Seven people have been hospitalized, and one of the victims is in critical condition.
Update
The number of people injured in the enemy strike in Dnipro district has risen to 17.
"Seven people have been hospitalized. A 65-year-old man is in serious condition. Another man, aged 33, and women aged 28, 35, 43, 44 and 54 are in moderate condition," Hanzha wrote.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password