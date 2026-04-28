Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 50 times: two killed, 11 more injured

During the day on Tuesday, April 28, Russian occupation forces attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 50 times with artillery and drones.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling of the Nikopol district

The invaders struck Nikopol, as well as the Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets and Mozoleivske hromadas.

Infrastructure, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged. Five people were injured. An 82-year-old woman is in the hospital in serious condition. Two men aged 20 and 44 and a 78-year-old woman were hospitalized in moderate condition, while a 66-year-old man will receive outpatient treatment.

Read more: Russians struck two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: six people were injured, including two children

Strikes on Kryvyi Rih

Enemy attacks damaged infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih. One person was killed, and six others were injured. Four men were hospitalized in moderate condition, while two others will receive treatment at home.

Shelling of the Synelnykove district

In Synelnykove district, the Russians struck the Raivka hromada. One person was killed.

Read more: Shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: two wounded, fires in region