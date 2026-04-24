Shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: two wounded, fires in region

Two people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region. Infrastructure was damaged, and fires broke out in several communities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kryvyi Rih District

Overnight, the Russians launched UAV strikes on Kryvyi Rih. Two men were wounded. According to the city’s defense chief, Oleksandr Vilkul, the enemy attacked an infrastructure facility with "shaheds"

Nikopol District

From evening until morning, the enemy attacked the district with FPV drones and artillery. They targeted Nikopol, the Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivska communities.

Synelnykivskyi District

A fire broke out in the Bohynivska community as a result of a UAV attack. There is damage to residential buildings.

Read more: Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region 30 times, woman seriously wounded