Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region 30 times, woman seriously wounded
Over the course of 23 April, Russian forces attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro, 30 times with drones and artillery, leaving one person wounded.
This was reported by regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET informs.
Kryvyi Rih
In Kryvyi Rih, an administrative building and infrastructure were damaged. A 41-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized in serious condition.
Dnipro
During the day, the enemy struck Dnipro. Infrastructure was damaged in the regional center.
Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, the Russians hit Nikopol, as well as Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, Pokrovske and Myrove communities. An enterprise, apartment buildings, private houses and vehicles were damaged.
Synelnykove district
In the Synelnykove district, the enemy struck the Dubovykivka community. The aftermath is being clarified.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password