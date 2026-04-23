Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region 30 times, woman seriously wounded

Over the course of 23 April, Russian forces attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro, 30 times with drones and artillery, leaving one person wounded.

This was reported by regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kryvyi Rih

In Kryvyi Rih, an administrative building and infrastructure were damaged. A 41-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized in serious condition.

Dnipro

During the day, the enemy struck Dnipro. Infrastructure was damaged in the regional center.

Read more: Ruscists attacked administrative building and infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih: one person injured (updated)

Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, the Russians hit Nikopol, as well as Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, Pokrovske and Myrove communities. An enterprise, apartment buildings, private houses and vehicles were damaged.

Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, the enemy struck the Dubovykivka community. The aftermath is being clarified.

See more: Consequences of enemy attack on Dnipro: three people killed, thirteen injured (updated). PHOTOS