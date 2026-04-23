Ruscists attacked administrative building and infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih: one person injured (updated)

Explosions have been heard in Kryvyi Rih, air defense forces are working on enemy drones.

This was reported by the head of the city’s Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

He later stated that the Russians had attacked an administrative building and an infrastructure facility in the city.

"There is a fire. We have launched an emergency rescue operation.

At this time, there is no information on casualties," Vilkul added.

Update

It was later reported that a 41-year-old woman was wounded as a result of the Russian attack. She has a penetrating chest wound and is in critical condition.

"A high-voltage cable at one of the substations was damaged by the shahed attack. Trolleybuses on routes 1, 2, 20, and 21 are temporarily being rerouted via the depot (Bus Station)," Vilkul noted.

Read more: Enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in Zhytomyr region: woman killed

What preceded it?

As a reminder, Russian occupiers previously attacked Dnipro, killing two people and wounding ten others.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: one person killed, four others injured. PHOTO