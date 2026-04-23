Enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in Zhytomyr region: woman killed

The enemy has launched yet another insidious drone attack on civilian transport infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Unfortunately, we currently know of one woman who died as a result of the attack.

Rescue workers, repair crews, and law enforcement agencies are on the scene.

Enemy attacks on Zhytomyr Oblast in April

On the morning of April 1, 2026, Russian forces attempted to attack the territory of Zhytomyr Oblast using strike drones. Bunechko reported that the air defense system performed effectively.

On April 3, Russian forces launched a missile and drone strike on the region, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. One person was killed and ten were injured as a result of the attack.

The enemy struck civilian infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region on April 17. As a result of the enemy attack, a house and an outbuilding caught fire. There were no fatalities or injuries.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: one person killed, four others injured. PHOTO