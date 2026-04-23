Consequences of enemy attack on Dnipro: two people killed, ten wounded (updated). PHOTOS

There have been fatalities as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro. The number of casualties has also risen.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

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"Two people have been killed and eight injured. One person is still unaccounted for," the statement reads.

Updated information

Hanzha later reported that nine people were injured as a result of the Russian strike, including two children (girls aged 9 and 14). Emergency responders rescued six people, including two children.

Fires broke out. Three floors of an apartment building were destroyed. Cars, a store, and an unused building were damaged.

What led up to this?

On the night of 23 April, Russian troops attacked Dnipro. As a result of the strike, residential buildings in the city were damaged and fires broke out.

Fires broke out in various parts of the city. In particular, the enemy struck a high-rise building, where the fire engulfed several flats.

In addition, cars and one of the shops caught fire in Dnipro.

"The number of casualties from the overnight enemy attack on Dnipro has risen to 10.

Four people have been hospitalized in moderate condition. Among them are two children—girls aged 9 and 14," the head of the Regional Military Administration later reported.

Read more: Massive Russian attack on Sumy region: number of injured rises to 39, including 25 children

Consequences of the attack













