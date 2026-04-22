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Massive Russian attack on Sumy region: number of injured rises to 39, including 25 children
The number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Sumy region has risen.
Sumy City Council reported this, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
"The number of people injured in the attack on the night of 21 April has risen to 39," the statement says.
It is noted that they include:
- 14 adults;
- 25 children.
It is also reported that six children are receiving inpatient treatment.
Background
As a reminder, it was previously reported that 33 people had been injured in the massive attack on Sumy region.
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