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News Shelling of Sumy region
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Massive Russian attack on Sumy region: number of injured rises to 39, including 25 children

shelling of the Sumy region

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Sumy region has risen.

Sumy City Council reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

"The number of people injured in the attack on the night of 21 April has risen to 39," the statement says.

It is noted that they include:

See more: Massive Russian attack on Sumy region: 33 casualties, destruction reported. PHOTOS

It is also reported that six children are receiving inpatient treatment.

Background

As a reminder, it was previously reported that 33 people had been injured in the massive attack on Sumy region.

See more: One person killed and six others injured as result of enemy strikes on Kherson region. PHOTOS

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shoot out (17007) Sumy region (1763)
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