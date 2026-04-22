Massive Russian attack on Sumy region: 33 casualties, destruction reported. PHOTOS

33 people were injured over the past 24 hours as a result of a large-scale attack in the Sumy region; the police are documenting the aftermath.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police’s communications department.

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As noted, 29 settlements in the region came under enemy fire over the past 24 hours. The enemy used KABs, strike UAVs, FPV drones, artillery and mortars.

Read more: Consequences of enemy attack on Sumy: 15 casualties, including 3 children (updated). PHOTOS

In the Sumy community, 30 people were injured as a result of UAV strikes, including 16 children. Fifteen private homes and 14 apartment blocks, eight non-residential buildings and 36 vehicles were damaged.

In the Hlukhiv community, a 19-year-old girl and a 52-year-old man were injured. Twenty-four private homes and two cars were damaged.

In the Putivl community, a 17-year-old girl was injured and a car was damaged.

















