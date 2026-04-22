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Massive Russian attack on Sumy region: 33 casualties, destruction reported. PHOTOS
33 people were injured over the past 24 hours as a result of a large-scale attack in the Sumy region; the police are documenting the aftermath.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police’s communications department.
As noted, 29 settlements in the region came under enemy fire over the past 24 hours. The enemy used KABs, strike UAVs, FPV drones, artillery and mortars.
- In the Sumy community, 30 people were injured as a result of UAV strikes, including 16 children. Fifteen private homes and 14 apartment blocks, eight non-residential buildings and 36 vehicles were damaged.
- In the Hlukhiv community, a 19-year-old girl and a 52-year-old man were injured. Twenty-four private homes and two cars were damaged.
- In the Putivl community, a 17-year-old girl was injured and a car was damaged.
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