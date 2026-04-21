Consequences of enemy attack on Sumy: 15 casualties, including 3 children (updated). PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian Federation’s overnight strike on Sumy, residential buildings and cars have been damaged, and a medical facility has been hit. At least six people have been injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy regional police.

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"Last night, the enemy once again attacked the civilian population and civilian infrastructure in the regional centre. Several strikes hit a residential area," the statement reads.

According to preliminary data, residential buildings were damaged as a result of the strikes: windows were shattered and vehicles caught fire.

Casualties

At least six casualties have been reported so far, including a 17-year-old child. Details regarding other casualties are being clarified. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Read more: Enemy is advancing in Sumy region, but there is no threat to Sumy area, - DeepState

Later, Ihor Kalchenko, Chief of Staff of the Sumy RMA, reported that the number of casualties in the city had risen to 15.

"Among the wounded are three children: girls aged 13, 15, and 17. They have been hospitalized, and medical personnel are providing the necessary care," the statement said.

Kalchenko added that most of those injured in the nighttime attack by Russian drones are elderly people. All are receiving the necessary medical care.

Consequences of the attack

Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy CMA, reported earlier today that the Russian attack began around 1:30 a.m. and continued throughout the night. The regional center was attacked by 10 strike drones.

"The strikes were intense, one after another, targeting residential neighborhoods, educational institutions, medical facilities, and urban infrastructure," the statement said.

Twelve high-rise buildings on one of the central avenues and the surrounding areas were hit. Over 1,000 windows were shattered, and buildings were damaged. In the private sector, 14 houses were affected.

Damage to urban infrastructure:

damage to the gas network. The situation has been contained without any service interruptions for consumers;

one of the city’s hospitals was hit—the building’s roof was damaged, but there were no casualties;

the buildings of three educational institutions and one dormitory were damaged;

the central city park;

transport.

Fires broke out at the impact sites near residential buildings. About 30 private vehicles were damaged, and 7 were destroyed by fire.







