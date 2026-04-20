The enemy is applying pressure in the Sumy region, but there is no threat of encirclement or "semi-encirclement" for the city of Sumy.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by DeepState analysts.

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They noted that discussions are circulating online regarding increased enemy activity in the Sumy region, which are being framed as a threat of encirclement—a claim that does not correspond to reality.

"Our team has been monitoring the situation along the border for some time now, where the enemy is taking advantage of the situation to establish a buffer zone. We have been discussing the problem unfolding along the border for several months now, where for a long time... We are in constant contact with the troops to objectively reflect and analyze the development of events," the statement reads.

In particular, as noted, soldiers from the 21st Mechanized Brigade and the 71st Airborne Brigade released footage of repelling enemy assaults involving both light and heavy equipment. These assaults were repelled, and the situation in the area has not changed significantly, since the situation is influenced not by the column of equipment—which Ukrainian pilots engage with fire and destroy while it is still on the move—but by the constant pressure of small infantry groups, particularly from among the DRGs, which are gradually infiltrating our territory and operating directly in the border area, where it is difficult to hold the ground without sufficient support.

See more: Shelling of Sumy region: houses, transport and gas infrastructure damaged. One person injured. PHOTOS

There was another attempt to use the pipe, which was unsuccessful, as the enemy subsequently chose to move a large group of infantry across the field—the result was obvious.

"The nature of the Russians' actions currently indicates that a buffer zone is being established. It is important not to allow the enemy to penetrate deep into our territory, because the more of them there are, the more resources and attention will need to be devoted to this in the future.

The enemy continues to build up a numerical advantage along the border with Sumy region, is applying pressure to penetrate deeper into the territory, and is primarily attempting to establish a foothold in the infiltration zone (i.e., the gray zone) to control the territory along the border. "No significant changes have occurred north of Sumy Oblast," analysts at DeepState emphasize.

The Russians have stepped up their offensive operations in the Sumy region