Shelling of Sumy region: houses, transport and gas infrastructure damaged. One person injured. PHOTOS
Damage to residential buildings, vehicles and infrastructure has been reported in the Sumy region. One civilian has been injured.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.
- In the Sumy district, one civilian was injured, and private residential buildings and a gas pipe were damaged.
- In the Hlukhiv district, a grocery shop and a community centre were damaged.
- In the Velykopysarivka district, a private residential house was damaged.
- In the Bilopillia district, a car was damaged.
- In the Nyzhnia Syrovatka district, 11 lorries were damaged.
- In the Chernechchyn district, a private residential house was damaged.
The Sumy and Shostka district: fires following overnight strikes by the Russian Federation
Overnight, Russian invaders struck Sumy and the Shostka community once again, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.
A non-residential building caught fire in the regional centre. Cars were damaged. Rescue workers surveyed the area and extinguished the fire.
In the Shostka district, a non-residential building also caught fire as a result of the strike. Windows in multi-storey residential buildings were damaged by the blast wave. Rescue workers brought all the fires under control.
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