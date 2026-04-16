Russians attack civilian car and house in Sumy region with drones: three injured, two of them seriously

Today, April 16, Russian troops once again carried out drone strikes on the Sumy region, leaving people injured.

This was reported by regional governor Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET informs.

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Attack on a car

As noted, one Russian drone struck a civilian car in the Mykolaivka rural community.

The driver was injured in the attack. He was hospitalized with serious injuries. Medics are providing the necessary assistance.

Read more: Russian forces have advanced near Novodmytrivka and Stepka in Sumy region, - DeepState

Strike on a house

In addition, the enemy attacked a residential building in the Buryn community with a strike UAV.

Two civilians were injured in the strike.

A 53-year-old man with severe injuries was taken to the regional center for further treatment.

A 45-year-old woman was hospitalized, and medics are providing the necessary assistance.

Read more: Enemy is increasing pressure on Lyman and Yampil and is trying to advance in Sumy region near border, - Trehubov

All consequences of the attack are being clarified.