Enemy is increasing pressure on Lyman and Yampil and is trying to advance in Sumy region near border, - Trehubov

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces are attempting to intensify their attacks on Lyman and Yampil, but are suffering casualties and failing to achieve significant results. In recent days, they have been stepping up pressure on the border areas of the Sumy region, attempting to capture villages near the border.

According to Censor.NET, Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, made this announcement on the "We Are Ukraine" program.

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"In the Lyman area, they are pressing quite aggressively on Lyman, on Yampil—which, miraculously, is still holding its ground—and on the settlements along the way. However, it is precisely in the Lyman direction that they are suffering sufficiently effective fire damage to cause them heavy losses there and prevent any significant gains," added Tregubov.

Russia is putting pressure on border villages in the Sumy region, but has not managed to break through

Russian forces have intensified their attacks on border towns in the Sumy region. Despite the pressure, these are limited advances with no significant gains. Active pressure is being observed in the areas around Hrabivka and Myropillia.

"This is a problem, but, in principle, following the experience in Hrabiv, at least the settlements themselves have been evacuated, and we’re talking about attempts to seize about 500 meters of territory, not attempts to capture Ukrainians, as was the case before. As for the Kharkiv region—in fact, it’s just as it was. That is, the same enclaves that existed, the same incursions. Separately, there are two zones in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, one of which is Vovchansk. So, in principle, there’s nothing new here," Tregubov noted.

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