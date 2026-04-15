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Troops of 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade are eliminating Russian infantry with dense kill zone while it is still approaching the forward edge of positions. VIDEO
In the Lyman direction, the elimination of Russian infantry is ongoing in the area of responsibility of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy is not abandoning attempts to build up personnel and regularly sends new groups toward the forward edge.
It is noted that thanks to a densely built kill zone, most occupiers are being eliminated while still approaching Defense Forces positions.
Operators of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion, Adolfivna’s Grandsons, promptly detect any enemy movement and immediately strike the identified targets.
Footage of the elimination of enemy manpower has been published on social media.
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