Day in Sumy region: 2 dead and 5 wounded. Enemy attacked State Emergency Service unit. PHOTOS
Two people have been killed and five others injured as a result of Russian attacks on the Sumy region. Buildings, vehicles and infrastructure have been damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Shelling of communities
In the Sumy district, a 26-year-old man was killed, and a 54-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman were injured. An administrative building, gas transport system facilities, a petrol station and cars were damaged.
In the Bilopil district, a 56-year-old man was killed and a car was damaged.
In the Buryn district, a 45-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were injured, and two residential properties were damaged.
In the Mykolaiv district, a 40-year-old man was injured and a car was damaged.
In the Trostianets, Berezivka, Chernechchyna, Mykolaiv, Okhtyrka, Sumy and Hlukhiv communities, homes, farm buildings and a dormitory were damaged.
Strike on rescue workers
Late in the evening of 16 April, Russia carried out yet another cynical attack. An enemy UAV struck a fire and rescue unit.
The building was partially damaged. At the time of the strike, the personnel were in shelter.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
Consequences of enemy attacks
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