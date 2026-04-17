Day in Sumy region: 2 dead and 5 wounded. Enemy attacked State Emergency Service unit. PHOTOS

Two people have been killed and five others injured as a result of Russian attacks on the Sumy region. Buildings, vehicles and infrastructure have been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling of communities

In the Sumy district, a 26-year-old man was killed, and a 54-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman were injured. An administrative building, gas transport system facilities, a petrol station and cars were damaged.

In the Bilopil district, a 56-year-old man was killed and a car was damaged.

In the Buryn district, a 45-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were injured, and two residential properties were damaged.

In the Mykolaiv district, a 40-year-old man was injured and a car was damaged.

In the Trostianets, Berezivka, Chernechchyna, Mykolaiv, Okhtyrka, Sumy and Hlukhiv communities, homes, farm buildings and a dormitory were damaged.

Read more: Russians attack civilian car and house in Sumy region with drones: three injured, two of them seriously

Strike on rescue workers

Late in the evening of 16 April, Russia carried out yet another cynical attack. An enemy UAV struck a fire and rescue unit.

The building was partially damaged. At the time of the strike, the personnel were in shelter.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

See more: Ruscists attacked petrol station in Sumy region twice: one person was killed. PHOTOS

Consequences of enemy attacks

















