Ruscists attacked petrol station in Sumy region twice: one person was killed. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers struck a petrol station in the Sumy region, resulting in one fatality.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service press office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Due to the threat of a repeat attack, rescue workers temporarily halted operations and moved to a safe location," the statement said.

Later, the head of the regional military administration, Hryhorov, stated that one person had been killed as a result of the strike on the petrol station.

See more: Ambulance crew was injured during Russian strike on Kyiv. PHOTOS

The Russians attacked petrol stations in the Sumy community twice with drones.

"As a result of the first strike, a petrol station employee was injured – she is suffering from acute stress reaction.



During the second strike, one person was killed and another wounded. Details regarding the casualties are being clarified," he noted.

According to the prosecutor's office, a 26-year-old man was killed, and his 54-year-old father was injured.

See more: Massive combined strike: 15 people killed across regions, with Odesa, Kyiv and Dnipro hardest hit. PHOTOS







