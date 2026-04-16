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Ambulance crew was injured during Russian strike on Kyiv. PHOTOS
As a result of the Russian Federation’s night-time attack on Kyiv, ambulance crew members were injured and an ambulance that had arrived at the scene was destroyed.
This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration’s press service, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"On the night of 16 April, during an air raid alert, an emergency medical team was providing assistance to the injured. At that moment, a second strike occurred.
The medical staff and the driver sustained moderate injuries and were hospitalised in medical facilities in the capital," the statement said.
As a result of the attack, the ambulance sustained significant damage. Medical equipment was also damaged.
Massive shelling on 16 April
- On the night of 16 April 2026, Russian forces carried out a combined attack on Ukrainian territory using missiles and strike drones. Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv and other regions came under fire.
- As of this morning, at least 15 people are known to have been killed and over 100 injured; figures are being updated.
- Four people were killed in Kyiv , including a child. Over 50 people were injured. The Podil and Obolon districts suffered the most damage.
- In Odesa, eight people were killed and dozens injured as a result of two waves of attacks. Port and residential infrastructure has been damaged, and a high-rise building has been partially destroyed.
- At least three people were killed in Dnipro and the surrounding region, with others injured, including children. Residential buildings, educational institutions and infrastructure facilities have been damaged.
- In Kharkiv, civilians were injured by drone strikes, and damage has been reported in residential areas.
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