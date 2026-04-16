Ambulance crew was injured during Russian strike on Kyiv. PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian Federation’s night-time attack on Kyiv, ambulance crew members were injured and an ambulance that had arrived at the scene was destroyed.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"On the night of 16 April, during an air raid alert, an emergency medical team was providing assistance to the injured. At that moment, a second strike occurred.

The medical staff and the driver sustained moderate injuries and were hospitalised in medical facilities in the capital," the statement said.

As a result of the attack, the ambulance sustained significant damage. Medical equipment was also damaged.











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