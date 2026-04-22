One person killed and six others injured as result of enemy strikes on Kherson region. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have continued to launch attacks on towns and villages in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Towns and villages under attack

Over the past 24 hours, Beryslav, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Rozliv, Zorivka, Kizomys, Novodmytrivka, Tomyna Balka, Borozenske, Burhunka, Vesele, Havrylivka, Zmiivka, Zolota Balka, Kozatske, Krupytsia, Kucherske, Lvove, Mykilske, Mykhailivka, Novovorontsovka, Novooleksandrivka, Oleshky, Poniativka, Prydniprovske, Sablukivka, Sadove, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Tokarivka, Tiahynka, Ukrainka, Chervone, Shyroka Balka and the city of Kherson came under drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.

What the Russians targeted

Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas in the region’s settlements, in particular damaging a high-rise building and 10 private homes. The occupiers also damaged private vehicles.

As a result of the Russian aggression , one person was killed and six others were injured.

Yesterday, two people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.







Watch more: Two people were killed and 11 others were wounded as result of enemy strikes on Kherson region. VIDEO