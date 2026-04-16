Two people were killed and 11 others were wounded as result of enemy strikes on Kherson region. VIDEO

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have continued to launch attacks on populated areas in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Attacked settlements

Over the past 24 hours, the following areas came under enemy drone attacks, airstrikes, and artillery shelling: Lvivski Otruby, Beryslav, Komyshany, Chornobaivka, Nadiivka, Khreshchenivka, Novovorontsovka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Vesele, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Honcharne, Dniprovske, Dudchany, Zmiivka, Inzhenerne, Kizomys, Lvove, Mylove, Mykhailivka, Novokairy, Pryozerne, Sadove, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Tokarivka, Tiahynka, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Yantarne, Veletenske, Rozlyv, Novodmytrivka, Burhunka, Novooleksandrivka, Sablukivka, and the city of Kherson.

What the Russians used to attack

Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas in the region’s settlements; specifically, they damaged 5 high-rise buildings and 9 private homes. The occupiers also destroyed an administrative building, a store, a farm building, agricultural equipment, a truck, a private garage, and several vehicles.

As a result of the Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and 11 others were wounded, including 2 children.

Yesterday, 12 people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.

Shelling of Kherson

Today, the Russian army once again attacked residential neighborhoods in Kherson. Homes in the Korabelnyi district came under fire.

The blast wave and shrapnel damaged roofs, walls, and windows in the homes.

As a result of the shelling, two women—aged 71 and 45—who were inside the house at the time of the strike were injured. The victims were hospitalized in moderate condition. Medical personnel are currently providing them with all necessary care.

Watch more: Drone operators of 11th NGU Brigade carried out 652 strikes in week and destroyed 179 enemy UAVs. VIDEO