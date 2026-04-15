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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction fightings in Kherson region Drone operators
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Drone operators of 11th NGU Brigade carried out 652 strikes in week and destroyed 179 enemy UAVs. VIDEO

Over the past week, unmanned systems units of the 11th Mykhailo Hrushevskyi Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine carried out 652 fire strikes against enemy forces and their positions in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

According to Censor.NET, a significant amount of enemy equipment, infrastructure, and resources were destroyed or damaged as a result of the combat operations.

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In particular, the following were hit:

  • 26 observation posts;
  • 75 shelters;
  • 179 drones of various types;
  • 21 communication antennas;
  • 22 depots with ammunition, fuel and materiel;
  • 17 vehicles and armored vehicles;
  • 10 checkpoints;
  • 6 howitzers;
  • 5 guns;
  • 4 artillery systems;
  • 4 boats;
  • 1 quad bike;
  • 1 power substation;
  • 1 transformer;
  • 1 unit of engineering equipment;
  • 1 electronic warfare system.

Watch more: Two soldiers from 142nd Separate Mechanised Brigade cleared dugout of occupiers and evaded drone drop. VIDEO

Watch more: Occupier engulfed in intense flames burns in copse under watch of Ukrainian drone. VIDEO 18+

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Russian Army (12209) elimination (7645) Zaporizhzhia region (2250) drones (4965) 11th NGU brigade of Mykhailo Hrushevskyi (17) Kherson region (2770)
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