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Drone operators of 11th NGU Brigade carried out 652 strikes in week and destroyed 179 enemy UAVs. VIDEO
Over the past week, unmanned systems units of the 11th Mykhailo Hrushevskyi Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine carried out 652 fire strikes against enemy forces and their positions in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.
According to Censor.NET, a significant amount of enemy equipment, infrastructure, and resources were destroyed or damaged as a result of the combat operations.
In particular, the following were hit:
- 26 observation posts;
- 75 shelters;
- 179 drones of various types;
- 21 communication antennas;
- 22 depots with ammunition, fuel and materiel;
- 17 vehicles and armored vehicles;
- 10 checkpoints;
- 6 howitzers;
- 5 guns;
- 4 artillery systems;
- 4 boats;
- 1 quad bike;
- 1 power substation;
- 1 transformer;
- 1 unit of engineering equipment;
- 1 electronic warfare system.
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