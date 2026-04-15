Two soldiers from 142nd Separate Mechanised Brigade cleared dugout of occupiers and evaded drone drop. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 2nd Mechanised Battalion of the 142nd Separate Mechanised Brigade have released footage showing the clearing of an enemy stronghold and the combat operations of attack drones in the Huliaipole sector.

According to Censor.NET, two Ukrainian soldiers cleared a dugout by throwing a grenade inside, whilst managing to dodge a strike from an enemy UAV.

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In addition, the brigade’s pilots eliminated enemy personnel using FPV drones.