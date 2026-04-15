Occupier engulfed in intense flames burns in copse under watch of Ukrainian drone. VIDEO 18+

A video recording from an unmanned aerial vehicle has been released online, showing the results of Ukrainian defenders’ successful efforts to neutralise Russian occupation forces. This was reported by Censor.NET.

Footage captured by a Ukrainian drone shows the body of a Russian invader who has already been neutralised. The occupier is in a copse, and his body is completely engulfed in intense flames.

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Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!

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