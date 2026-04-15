Two people injured as result of Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have been heavily shelling three districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Pokrovsk District

In Sviatohorivka, Dobropillia community, a high-rise block and a private house were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

A church was damaged in Sviatohirsk. In Mykolaivka, one person was injured, one high-rise building was destroyed and seven were damaged. In Sloviansk, one person was injured, a children’s sports facility was destroyed, and 39 high-rise buildings, two administrative buildings and 15 cars were damaged. In the Oleksandrivka community, a warehouse was damaged and a car was destroyed.

Bakhmut district

In Riznykivka, Siverska community, a house was damaged.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region nine times. 279 people, including 39 children, were evacuated from the front line.



















See more: Russian forces struck centre of Sloviansk with FAB-1500: a historic monument has been destroyed and there is one casualty. PHOTOS