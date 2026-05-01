Consequences of attack in Cherkasy region: kindergarten and houses damaged. PHOTOS

An air raid alert is in effect in the Cherkasy region, with air defence systems operational. Damage has been reported in one of the districts.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ihor Taburets, according to Censor.NET.

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Air defence systems are operational

It is noted that enemy targets are being detected in the airspace. Air defence forces and assets are operating in the region.

See more: Two TCR servicemen and civilian killed in road accident in Cherkasy region: others injured. PHOTO

Damage

In the Zolotonosha district, a kindergarten has been damaged by UAV debris and a blast wave. Windows in the building have been shattered. No one has been injured. The children and staff were in a shelter.

According to preliminary data, three private houses were also damaged. Investigations are ongoing.

Read more: Debris from enemy UAV damaged bus in Cherkasy region: four people injured

Consequences of the Russian attack









