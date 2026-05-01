Two TCR servicemen and civilian killed in road accident in Cherkasy region: others injured. PHOTO

A fatal road accident occurred on 30 April in the village of Kniazha, Zvenyhorodskyi District, Cherkasy Region.

This was reported by the regional police, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

It is known that two cars collided. Police are investigating the circumstances and causes of the accident.

TCR soldiers were killed

The press service of the regional TCR stated that a civilian and two servicemen from the Zvenyhorod Regional TCR and SS were killed in the road traffic accident.

"Another serviceman and a civilian were taken by ambulance to a medical facility with varying degrees of injury," they noted.

The TCR added that the deceased servicemen, as part of combat units, had been involved in defending the homeland in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

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