Three Ukrainians remain in hospital in Bulgaria following road accident

In Bulgaria, three people remain hospitalized following a bus accident involving Ukrainians.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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A traffic accident occurred on April 22 on the Burgas–Malko Tarnovo highway near the border with Turkey. Two Ukrainian citizens were killed in the accident, and at least 16 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

The condition of the victims and the actions of the diplomats

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that three Ukrainians are still receiving treatment at a medical facility. The other victims declined further hospitalization after receiving first aid.

The bus driver has been detained, and Bulgarian law enforcement authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Ukrainian consuls have contacted the relatives of the deceased and are providing the necessary assistance to repatriate the bodies. Arrangements have also been made for the onward transportation of passengers: some of the tourists will be taken to Istanbul, while those wishing to return will be taken to Ukraine.

See more: Two Ukrainians killed, 16 injured in road accident in Bulgaria, - media. PHOTO

Details

The accident occurred on the Burgas-Malko Tarnovo road, near the checkpoint leading to Turkey.

According to preliminary reports, the bus, which was carrying 37 passengers and two drivers—all Ukrainian citizens—came to a stop after running out of fuel. As soon as the passengers got off and gathered behind the vehicle, it suddenly began rolling backward.

Law enforcement officials said the bus drove into a group of people and then overturned into a ditch.

As a result, two passengers were killed, and 16 people were injured, some of whom are in serious condition. Medical personnel transported six of the injured to hospitals in Burgas and another ten to the emergency care center in Malko Tarnovo.