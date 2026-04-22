Two Ukrainians killed, 16 injured in road accident in Bulgaria, - media. PHOTO

Near the Turkish border in Bulgaria, a coach crashed into a group of Ukrainians who were standing behind it. Two people were killed and 16 others were injured.

According to Censor.NET, the publication Novinite reports on this.

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Details

The accident occurred on the Burgas-Malko Tarnovo road, near the checkpoint leading to Turkey.

According to preliminary information, the bus, carrying 37 passengers and two drivers, all Ukrainian citizens, stopped after running out of fuel. As soon as the passengers got out and gathered behind the vehicle, it suddenly began to roll backwards.

Law enforcement officials stated that the bus ploughed into the group of people and then overturned into a ditch.

As a result, two passengers were killed and 16 people were injured, some of them seriously. Paramedics took six of the injured to hospitals in Burgas and a further ten to the emergency centre in Malko Tarnovo.

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The other passengers have been temporarily accommodated at a day centre in the border town, where they have been provided with medical assistance and essential supplies.

Local officials reported that the bus was travelling to Turkey as part of a trip involving Ukrainian citizens, including some refugees living in Burgas

The bus driver was detained by the regional police in Malko Tarnovo. An investigation is ongoing.

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