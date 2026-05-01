All aspects of army reform must be finally approved in May, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the defense minister and the military command to discuss the details of the reform with combat commanders in order to take all strong proposals into account and fully inform them about the changes.

The head of state said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"Today I held a meeting on army reform. We did a lot of work on this in April. There were meetings of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where we prepared the details, and our military worked separately: the Commander-in-Chief, the General Staff, the defense minister and the team of the President’s Office. I thank all of you for this work. Today we approved the format that will be implemented. The main thing is for our army to be more adapted to the challenges. The fifth year of the full-scale war is something that creates special tasks.

Now, in May, all aspects of the army reform must be finally approved: documents, regulations and finances. I have instructed the defense minister and the military command, as well as our Office team, to discuss the details of the reform with combat commanders in order to take all strong proposals into account and fully inform them about the changes. It is important that steps have already been taken that help brigades," he said.

Read more: Army reform to start in June: phased demobilization to begin this year – Zelenskyy

Support for brigades

"As for direct financing of brigades, the program is working very well. It has been in place since last year. Decisions are also working to ensure that combat brigades receive guaranteed monthly personnel replenishment. This was also a very important change. All of this will be developed," the president said.

Zelenskyy added that the simplification of transfers is also being prepared, and relevant decisions have been made.

"And of course, in addition to this, there is a new significant stage of army reform. The task now, in May, is to finalize everything so that changes are in place from June this year and are tangible," he concluded.

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