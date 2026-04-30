Zelenskyy following today’s Russian strikes: It is important that our partners do not forget – war is every day, and security is needed every day. VIDEO

Last night, Russia attacked Ukrainian towns and villages with over 200 drones and ballistic missiles, leaving dozens of people injured.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

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Casualties

He said that dozens of people were injured in Russian strikes today. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance.

Seven people are currently in hospital in Dnipro following the Russian strike on the city.

Five have been hospitalised in Odesa, two of whom are in a serious condition.

One person was injured in the Kharkiv region.

See more: Two people injured as result of enemy strikes using FPV drones and "Molniya" in Bohodukhiv district. PHOTOS

"Last night alone, Russia launched over 200 drones against Ukraine, most of which were 'Shaheds', and there were also ballistic missiles. Since this morning, there have been another thirty or so attack drones. They struck various cities of ours," the president noted.

Attacks on cities

In the Mykolaiv region, the Russians attacked power grid facilities, leaving thousands of families without electricity.

In Odesa, residential buildings were hit.

In Dnipro, a bus was destroyed, and a residential building, a shop and cars were damaged.

There is damage from the attack in Zaporizhzhia.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Mykolaiv with "shaheds," damaging homes and cars

War every day

"It is important that our partners do not forget: war is every day, and security is needed every day. Russia must end this war of its own, and only pressure on it will ensure this. The pressure must not be reduced, and sanctions must work. I am grateful to everyone who is helping Ukraine and Ukrainians," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Russia has launched another attack on Dnipro. Fire broke out, and man was injured