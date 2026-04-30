Two people injured as result of enemy strikes using FPV drones and "Molniya" in Bohodukhiv district. PHOTOS
Today, 30 April, Russian forces attacked the Bohodukhiv district in the Kharkiv region using FPV drones and 'Molniya', resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.
Strike on the village of Dehtiari
At around 09:05, the enemy attacked a civilian vehicle in the village of Degtiari with an FPV drone. Two men, aged 46 and 71, were injured.
Attack on the village of Liutivka
In addition, in the morning in the village of Liutivka, Russian forces used what are believed to be FPV drones and ‘Molniya’. Houses were damaged.
Consequences of the strikes
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