Two people injured as result of enemy strikes using FPV drones and "Molniya" in Bohodukhiv district. PHOTOS

Today, 30 April, Russian forces attacked the Bohodukhiv district in the Kharkiv region using FPV drones and 'Molniya', resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

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Strike on the village of Dehtiari

At around 09:05, the enemy attacked a civilian vehicle in the village of Degtiari with an FPV drone. Two men, aged 46 and 71, were injured.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: 9 people injured, dozens of infrastructure facilities damaged. PHOTOS

Attack on the village of Liutivka

In addition, in the morning in the village of Liutivka, Russian forces used what are believed to be FPV drones and ‘Molniya’. Houses were damaged.

Read more: Car exploded near supermarket in Kharkiv

Consequences of the strikes





