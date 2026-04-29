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Car exploded near supermarket in Kharkiv

Car explosion reported near supermarket in Kharkiv

A car exploded in Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, the incident occurred near a supermarket.

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The regional prosecutor’s office said prosecutors, together with other law enforcement agencies, are establishing all the circumstances of the incident in Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district.

A male passerby was injured and is receiving the necessary medical assistance.

The incident damaged window glazing in nearby apartment buildings and the supermarket premises.

More detailed information will be provided later, the prosecutor’s office added.

  • Earlier, it was reported that on April 27, an explosion occurred in a multi-storey residential building in Lviv. Preliminary reports suggest a possible grenade explosion in the building.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: one person killed, four others injured

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auto (318) ammunition (688) explosion (1696) Kharkiv (1597) Kharkiv region (1611) Kharkivskyy district (490)
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