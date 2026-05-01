Army reform to start in June: phased demobilization to begin this year – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that army reform will begin in June.

The head of state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"The key areas of the reform were agreed in April: the military command and the government determined the formula for changes. Now, in May, all key details will be agreed. The reform will start in June, and the first results should come as early as June, particularly in the area of financial support for soldiers, sergeants, and commanders of Ukraine’s Defense Forces," the statement said.

Demobilization

The president described this as a change in approaches to manning Ukrainian units and managing personnel.

"I have instructed officials to strengthen the contract system in the Defense Forces so that, by expanding the contract component, we can ensure fixed terms of service and the possibility, starting this year, of the phased release from service of those who were mobilized earlier, based on clear time criteria.

I have instructed the military command and the minister of defense of Ukraine to discuss the implementation of the reform with our combat commanders and take their proposals into account while working out the details of the reform. Next week, I expect a report on specific steps to implement the reform, including the schedule for increased payments starting in June and the system of renewed contracts," the head of state concluded.

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