We need to weaken the aggressor so that Europe can be safer, – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

On the night of 1 May, Russia launched a massive drone attack on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. Odesa, the Kharkiv region, and Kryvyi Rih were the hardest hit.

Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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The President on the shelling

"Last night, the Russians once again targeted ordinary high-rise buildings in Odesa – as of now, five people are known to have been injured, and fires have broken out in two buildings. A person was also injured in Kryvyi Rih following a drone strike. In the Kharkiv region, railway infrastructure was attacked, with strikes on traction substations. There was damage and a fire in the carriages. Thousands of families were left without power due to the shelling. Strikes were also carried out in the Sumy and Zaporizhzhia regions," Zelenskyy said.

Read also: Russia is effectively conducting constant ‘safaris’ targeting people in Kherson. It must be stopped, – Zelenskyy

The President noted that Russia continues to attack our energy sector, critical infrastructure, and civilian facilities. Last night, there were 210 attack drones, and around 140 of them were ‘suicide drones’.

More pressure is needed on Russia

"It is precisely these daily strikes that show we need to put more pressure on Russia. We must weaken the aggressor so that Europe can be safer. The sanctions policy must continue, as must the coordination of all our sanctions with our partners. Our far-reaching sanctions are bringing the Russians back to reality. And this is entirely fair; more importantly, it limits the Russian Federation’s ability to drag out this war," the statement reads.

See also: Zelenskyy following today’s Russian strikes: It is important that our partners do not forget – there is war every day, and security is needed every day. VIDEO