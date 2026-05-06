Ukrainian drones become key interest for Taiwan – New York Times

Drone Industry

Taiwan is increasingly focusing on its own security due to the growing threat from China. In this regard, Taipei seeks to leverage Ukraine's experience in the war against a larger adversary.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in an article by the New York Times.

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Why Taiwan is interested in the Ukrainian experience

According to journalists, a Taiwanese serviceman fighting on the side of Ukraine against Russia has already gained practical combat experience. He notes that Ukraine's developments in the field of drones, particularly maritime ones, as well as robotic systems, are especially valuable for Taiwan.

These technologies have proven their effectiveness in real combat conditions and may be useful for deterring potential Chinese aggression.

Read more: European Commission begins forming EU-Ukraine Alliance in field of UAVs: call for founding members announced

How cooperation is taking place despite restrictions

Official contacts between Ukraine and Taiwan remain limited. At the same time, the exchange of experience is nonetheless occurring through volunteers, private companies, and international defense contractors.

In particular, some companies have already approached Ukrainian engineers with requests to develop solutions adapted to Taiwan's needs. At the same time, the process is complicated by the secrecy of military technologies, especially in the field of drones.

Despite this, Taiwan continues to seek opportunities to adopt the Ukrainian experience as the threat from Beijing only grows.

"Ukraine's experience in using drones in real combat conditions is very valuable," said Tsou Yu-hsin, a representative of Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that he had instructed Hnatov and Umerov to work out the military modalities of cooperation with the EU regarding the Drone Deal.

Read more: Development of unmanned ground vehicles hampered by communications – Beskrestnov (Flash)