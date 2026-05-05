I instructed Hnatov and Umerov to work out military modalities of cooperation with EU on Drone Deal – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

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Hnatov’s report

It is noted that General Hnatov reported on defensive operations and Ukrainian deep strikes over the past day.

"There are good results. I thank the Defense Forces, all our warriors, manufacturers and everyone working on this area of long-range strikes. We will continue to build up our strength," the president said.

Read more: Development of unmanned ground vehicles hampered by communications – Beskrestnov (Flash)

Umerov’s report

According to Zelenskyy, Umerov reported in detail on the implementation of security and economic agreements in the Middle East and the Gulf region. We are proceeding according to plan.

Separately, work is continuing on the strategic Drone Deal with the European Union.

Watch more: Ukrainian "Flamingos" struck Russian military-industrial complex facilities in Cheboksary, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

"The day before, we discussed this in detail with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. We are developing a plan that will help strengthen Europe’s defense and cover all key elements of security.

I instructed Andrii Hnatov and Rustem Umerov to work out specific military modalities of this cooperation with the European Union," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: European Commission begins forming EU-Ukraine Alliance in field of UAVs: call for founding members announced