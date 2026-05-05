European Commission begins forming EU-Ukraine Alliance in field of UAVs: call for founding members announced

Drone Industry

The European Commission has announced a call for applications for the founding members of the EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

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Call announced

"To achieve these objectives, we are looking for suitable candidates who are legal entities with proven experience and expertise in defense drones and counter-drone systems in the EU and/or Ukraine, and who are ready to take an active part in the alliance’s activities. The purpose of this first call is to select the founding members of the alliance, who will form the first board capable of defining its activities and priorities," the EC communiqué said.

As officials in Brussels explained, strengthening Europe’s capabilities in unmanned aerial vehicles and counter-drone systems "must be based on the lessons learned from Ukraine’s experience."

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Details about the Alliance

The Alliance is expected to be "an industry-led initiative that will bring together system manufacturers and innovators, including startups and scale-up companies, as well as end users from EU countries, European Economic Area states, the European Free Trade Association and Ukraine."

Its goal is to "support ongoing European efforts to build comprehensive capabilities in drones and counter-drone systems."

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The European Commission noted that recent repeated violations of the airspace of EU member states had demonstrated the urgent need to create flexible, operational and modern European counter-UAV capabilities.

"Drones and counter-drone systems are one of the priority areas (...) identified and agreed by the member states," the EC added.