Magyar announced cooperation with EU to unblock Hungary’s funds

Hungary's future prime minister, Péter Magyar, has stated his intention to work with the European Commission to unblock frozen EU funds.

According to Censor.NET, he posted this on the social media platform X following talks with representatives of the European Commission.

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Negotiations with the EU

Technical meetings between representatives of the European Commission and Magyar's team took place on April 17–18 in Budapest.

The politician called them "extremely important" and outlined the key areas of cooperation.

Promises of reform

Magyar stated that his political party is committed to implementing anti-corruption measures, joining the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, and restoring the independence of the judiciary, the media, and higher education.

According to him, these steps should serve as the foundation for restoring the EU’s trust.

Read more: European Commission sends Rada list of 11 laws that could help Ukraine secure funding

Unfreezing funds

The incoming prime minister emphasized that his government will work to restore funding that was blocked due to the policies of the previous administration.

"We're not looking for excuses—we're looking for solutions," he said.

Magyar also announced that one of his first foreign trips after taking office will be a visit to Brussels to conclude a comprehensive agreement with the EU regarding Hungary's access to financial resources.