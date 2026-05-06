After FPV drone strike, mangled body of occupier flew off and hit fellow soldier. VIDEO

A video has appeared online showing the effective work of Ukrainian drone operators, which culminated in an extremely rare episode. As reported by Censor.NET, fighters of the "RUGBY TEAM" unit of the 129th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade recorded the moment of an attack on two occupiers.

The published footage shows a precision FPV drone strike on a Russian. The force of the explosion was so powerful that the mangled body of the eliminated occupier literally flew into his accomplice who was following behind.

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