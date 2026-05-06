Drone drives occupier into outdoor toilet and eliminates him. VIDEO

A symbolic finale for an invader was recorded by Ukrainian defenders on the southern sector of the front. As reported by Censor.NET, in the Zaporizhzhia direction, drone operators of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment discovered and eliminated a Russian occupier in a highly unexpected location.

The released footage shows a Russian serviceman, attempting to escape from a Ukrainian drone, deciding to hide in an outdoor toilet. However, the professional work of the operator left the enemy no chance: a kamikaze drone accurately struck the structure.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: Occupier crawled into excrement through village outhouse hole after Ukrainian drone payload drop