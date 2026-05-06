Drone drives occupier into outdoor toilet and eliminates him. VIDEO
A symbolic finale for an invader was recorded by Ukrainian defenders on the southern sector of the front. As reported by Censor.NET, in the Zaporizhzhia direction, drone operators of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment discovered and eliminated a Russian occupier in a highly unexpected location.
The released footage shows a Russian serviceman, attempting to escape from a Ukrainian drone, deciding to hide in an outdoor toilet. However, the professional work of the operator left the enemy no chance: a kamikaze drone accurately struck the structure.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password