10 066 39
Occupier crawled into excrement through village outhouse hole after Ukrainian drone payload drop. VIDEO
The operator of a Ukrainian drone forced a Russian soldier, who was hiding in a village outhouse, to crawl through the hole into excrement in order to avoid another drone drop.
According to Censor.NET, a video of this curious moment was published on social media. It is unclear whether the occupier managed to survive in this way.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password