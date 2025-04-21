ENG
Occupier crawled into excrement through village outhouse hole after Ukrainian drone payload drop. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian drone forced a Russian soldier, who was hiding in a village outhouse, to crawl through the hole into excrement in order to avoid another drone drop.

According to Censor.NET, a video of this curious moment was published on social media. It is unclear whether the occupier managed to survive in this way.

