National Guard captures Russian infantrymen in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

In the Kupyansk direction, fighters of the 2nd operational battalion of the 15th brigade of the Kara-Dag NGU captured a group of Russian infantry.

This was reported by the NGU commander Oleksandr Pivnenko, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Ukrainian soldiers captured an enemy infantry group that was trying to gain a foothold in the unit's area of responsibility.

According to Pivnenko, the group was detected in advance by unmanned aerial vehicle units and created conditions for further actions of the infantrymen.

"The occupiers decided not to tempt fate and made the right decision to surrender and stay alive," he added.

