Pace of drone supplies to Ukraine’s Armed Forces has increased significantly in 2026, Fedorov says

Drone Industry

In 2026, the provision of Ukraine’s Armed Forces with various types of drones reached a new level compared with last year.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said this during a meeting with the media.

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"The pace of supplying the army has increased significantly in 2026. If we compare what we provided in the first four months of 2026 with the whole of last year, this is already an entirely different scale," he said.

According to Fedorov, deliveries of various types of UAVs used to carry out combat missions at the front have increased significantly.

Supply of FPV, reconnaissance, and strike drones increased

Fedorov said Ukraine is ramping up the supply of fiber-optic FPV drones, heavy bomber drones, reconnaissance fixed-wing UAVs, mid-strike and deep strike systems, as well as light bombers and Shahed interceptors.

He also separately emphasized the growth in supplies of Mavic-type drones and other platforms used for various tasks on the battlefield.

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