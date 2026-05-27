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News Bribery in the tax service
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Tax official in Sumy Oblast suspected of helping State Tax Service chief receive UAH 1.5 million bribe – SAPO

State Tax Service

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have served a notice of suspicion on a tax official in Sumy Oblast who helped the head of a department at the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service demand and receive a UAH 1.5 million bribe from an entrepreneur.

The SAPO press service reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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"On 27 May 2026, SAPO and NABU served a notice of suspicion on a tax official whose assistance enabled the head of a department at the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service in Sumy Oblast to demand and receive an undue benefit," the statement reads.

Demanded UAH 2 million from entrepreneur

The pre-trial investigation established that the head of the department, acting in prior conspiracy with other officials, demanded UAH 2 million and received UAH 1.5 million from an entrepreneur in exchange for the company successfully passing an audit and for not creating obstacles to its further business operations in a frontline area.

See more: Demanded 100,000 UAH from subordinate for ’unhindered’ service: military personnel exposed in Dnipropetrovsk region, – National Police. PHOTOS

What the investigation established

  • During the investigation, SAPO and NABU established the involvement of the department head’s subordinate, who directly conducted the company’s tax audit and arranged meetings for the transfer of money.
  • The actions of the chief state tax audit inspector have been qualified under Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
  • The investigation is ongoing.

Read more: Four senior officials at National Police have been suspended from their posts over case involving protection of ’porn offices’

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bribe (403) tax (26) Sumy region (1803) Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (487)
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