Tax official in Sumy Oblast suspected of helping State Tax Service chief receive UAH 1.5 million bribe – SAPO

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have served a notice of suspicion on a tax official in Sumy Oblast who helped the head of a department at the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service demand and receive a UAH 1.5 million bribe from an entrepreneur.

The SAPO press service reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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"On 27 May 2026, SAPO and NABU served a notice of suspicion on a tax official whose assistance enabled the head of a department at the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service in Sumy Oblast to demand and receive an undue benefit," the statement reads.

Demanded UAH 2 million from entrepreneur

The pre-trial investigation established that the head of the department, acting in prior conspiracy with other officials, demanded UAH 2 million and received UAH 1.5 million from an entrepreneur in exchange for the company successfully passing an audit and for not creating obstacles to its further business operations in a frontline area.

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What the investigation established

During the investigation, SAPO and NABU established the involvement of the department head’s subordinate, who directly conducted the company’s tax audit and arranged meetings for the transfer of money.

The actions of the chief state tax audit inspector have been qualified under Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The investigation is ongoing.

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