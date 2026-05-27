Tax official in Sumy Oblast suspected of helping State Tax Service chief receive UAH 1.5 million bribe – SAPO
The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have served a notice of suspicion on a tax official in Sumy Oblast who helped the head of a department at the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service demand and receive a UAH 1.5 million bribe from an entrepreneur.
The SAPO press service reported this, Censor.NET informs.
"On 27 May 2026, SAPO and NABU served a notice of suspicion on a tax official whose assistance enabled the head of a department at the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service in Sumy Oblast to demand and receive an undue benefit," the statement reads.
Demanded UAH 2 million from entrepreneur
The pre-trial investigation established that the head of the department, acting in prior conspiracy with other officials, demanded UAH 2 million and received UAH 1.5 million from an entrepreneur in exchange for the company successfully passing an audit and for not creating obstacles to its further business operations in a frontline area.
What the investigation established
- During the investigation, SAPO and NABU established the involvement of the department head’s subordinate, who directly conducted the company’s tax audit and arranged meetings for the transfer of money.
- The actions of the chief state tax audit inspector have been qualified under Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
- The investigation is ongoing.
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