Four senior officials at National Police have been suspended from their posts over case involving protection of ’porn offices’

National Police Chief Ivan Vyhovskyi has launched an internal investigation and suspended four officials from regional units who are implicated in a case involving the receipt of improper benefits, specifically a scheme to cover up "porn offices".

This was reported by the National Police press service, according to Censor.NET.

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It is noted that the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General are currently conducting a joint pre-trial investigation into corruption schemes involving certain regional officials. The National Police have stated that, based on the results of an internal investigation into those implicated, appropriate "personnel decisions" will be made promptly.

"Purging the system of corrupt employees remains one of the National Police's top priorities. Any instances of corruption or abuse of office will be met with a firm and principled response, regardless of rank, position, or merit," the agency stated, adding that it is fully cooperating with the investigation.

At the same time, the National Police formally reiterated the presumption of innocence in accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, noting that the final decision in the case must be made by the court.

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