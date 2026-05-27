Demanded 100,000 UAH from subordinate for ’unhindered’ service: military personnel exposed in Dnipropetrovsk region, – National Police. PHOTOS

An illegal scheme involving extortion and the acceptance of bribes by officials at one of the military units has been uncovered. In exchange for 100,000 hryvnias, they guaranteed that a subordinate would not face disciplinary action and, as a result, would retain his bonus. The suspects have been served with notices of suspicion.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, the deputy company commander and the company sergeant major of the military unit were involved in organising the scheme. They demanded 100,000 hryvnias from a subordinate serviceman in exchange for not creating artificial obstacles during his service. In particular, they would not initiate an internal investigation, which could have resulted in the soldier facing disciplinary action and the subsequent withdrawal of his bonus.

It was also established that the soldier’s mother had sent a parcel containing the required sum addressed to one of the suspects.

See more: 300,000 hryvnias for transfer to rear unit: District TCR & SS official detained in Odesa. PHOTOS

Detentions and searches

It is reported that on 23 May, police officers, in conjunction with the SSU, detained a chief sergeant and the deputy commander of a military unit after they received 100,000 hryvnias in unlawful benefits. Both were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

In addition, law enforcement officers carried out two authorised searches in the Dnipropetrovsk region – at the residence of one of the suspects and on the premises of the military unit. During the investigative operations, the following items were seized: over 1.2 million hryvnias, mobile phones, bank cards, and a notebook containing draft notes.

See more: Company commander in Dnipropetrovsk region took bribes for concealing fact of AWOL, - National Police. PHOTO

What are the consequences

Based on the evidence gathered, the two detainees have now been notified of the charges against them. Depending on their role in the corruption scheme, the suspects’ actions have been classified as:

Part 3 of Article 368 (Acceptance of a proposal, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by a public official) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine,

Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The National Police added that the issue of imposing preventive measures on them is currently being decided. The penalty under the article provides for imprisonment of up to ten years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years, and confiscation of property.

See more: $4000 for "resolving issues" with military registration: TCR official detained in Bukovyna. PHOTOS



