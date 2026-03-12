$4000 for "resolving issues" with military registration: TCR official detained in Bukovyna. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers in the Chernivtsi region have detained an official of one of the District Territorial Centers of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) suspected of demanding an unlawful benefit.

The suspect is a 33-year-old major, deputy head, and head of a department at a district TCR and SC, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

According to the investigation, he offered men assistance in resolving issues related to military registration. In particular, this included updating registration data without personal presence, removal from the wanted list, as well as formal employment at critically important enterprises for subsequent exemption from mobilization.

For his services, the official demanded $4,000 from two individuals. In case of refusal, he threatened immediate mobilization.

He was detained while receiving the agreed amount.

Under the procedural supervision of the Chernivtsi Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the field of defense of the Western region, the serviceman has been notified of suspicion of receiving an unlawful benefit by an official.

The court has chosen a preventive measure for him, detention in custody with the possibility of posting bail. Other possible participants in the scheme are being identified.

The detainee has already been formally notified of suspicion. He faces up to ten years in prison with a ban on holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to three years, with confiscation of property, the National Police reported.







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