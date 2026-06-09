MPs want to ban law enforcement from publishing evidence of corruption involving top politicians, – Shabunin

A proposal has been put forward in the Rada to imprison law enforcement officers for publishing evidence of corruption and other crimes committed by high-ranking officials.

This was announced on Facebook by Vitalii Shabunin, chairman of the board of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

According to Shabunin, some MPs from the "Servant of the People" and "Batkivshchyna" parties are proposing to amend the law to imprison law enforcement officers (for up to five years) for publishing evidence of corruption and other crimes committed by top politicians.

"Forget about Mindich’s tapes, Tymoshenko’s videos, and visualisations of Chernyshov’s schemes. MPs are planning to ban all of this.There will be no more films with covert investigative (detective) activities or correspondence between suspects, nor will there be any diagrams or even simple documents.

MPs even want to throw anti-corruption activists (and other law enforcement officers) in jail simply for reporting that politicians have been served with suspicion notices!" he explained.

Also, according to Shabunin, MPs plan to ban their colleagues in the Rada and judges from cooperating confidentially with law enforcement agencies.

Read more: Tatarov is more dangerous enemy for Ukraine than Yermak, - Shabunin

"And once again – none of the MPs will be able to film (or bear witness to) the bribing of colleagues, for example, by faction leaders. Oh, sorry, not bribing, but ‘handing out envelopes’. Or what exactly was it called in the ‘Servants of the People’ faction?

Bill No. 15289 containing such provisions was registered by Serhii Vlasenko, a MP from Tymoshenko’s party. But the bill itself is more of a diversionary tactic," he emphasised.

"According to our information, MPs from ‘Servants’ will try to slip these provisions into other bills: through the hands of the Rada’s Law Enforcement Committee named after Ionushas/Tatarov. Such activities by MPs will deal a serious blow both to Western financial support for war-torn Ukraine and to our European integration.

But do the needs of the front line or the nation’s dreams of the EU really concern the MPs? The main thing is that Ukrainians know as little as possible about their corrupt hell. The less we know, the better the politicians sleep…", concluded the chairman of the AntAC board.

Read more: Zelenskyy is doing everything he can to ensure that SBI remains capable only of political persecution, - Shabunin