SBI has uncovered scheme of illegal conscription and beatings at RTCR in Odesa region: 9 people have been detained. PHOTOS

Staff from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have uncovered a large-scale scheme involving the unlawful coercion of citizens into mobilisation at one of the district TCR and SS in the Odesa region. According to the investigation, men were forcibly detained, beaten, intimidated and subjected to psychological pressure. Nine members of the organised group have been detained.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SBI press centre.

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An illegal mechanism for transporting and detaining men was organised

According to the investigation, to improve mobilisation figures, six officials from the Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment organised an illegal mechanism for the delivery and detention of men. They enlisted the help of three representatives of a local civil society organisation, who assisted in locating citizens and gathering information about them.

SBI officers documented numerous instances of ill-treatment of the victims. The men were unlawfully detained on the premises of the recruitment centre, beaten, intimidated and subjected to psychological pressure.

Read more: Ministry of Defence announces reform of Territorial Recruitment Centres: Current format of compulsory mobilisation is having negative impact on us







Sexual acts committed against the victims

The investigation has also established specific instances of violent acts of a sexual nature committed against the victims.

During searches, law enforcement officers seized rubber truncheons, hammers and other items used to physically assault citizens.

Read more: Lubinets is demanding that officials from TCR and MMC be punished for mobilizing man with mental disorder who shot and killed two instructors in the Chernihiv region

Nine members of the group have been detained

Nine members of the group have currently been detained. They have been notified of suspicion of torture, unlawful deprivation of liberty and robbery committed by an organised group (Part 3 of Article 127, Part 2 of Article 146, Part 4 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court has ordered all suspects to be held in custody without the right to bail.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. SBI officers are identifying all persons involved in the commission of the crimes, as well as other possible victims.

The proceedings are being supervised by the Odesa Specialised Prosecutor’s Office for the Southern Region.

Watch more: People with mental disorders and disabilities were held at Ternopil TCR, – Lubinets. VIDEO







